Botetourt County Superintendent of Schools Lisa Chen will be leaving to seek another job less than a year after her hire.
Chen has submitted her resignation, effective June 30, according to a statement released Monday by Botetourt County School Board Chairwoman Michelle Crook. “We believe the district has grown and improved under her leadership, and we are confident she will continue to serve the educational needs of children in her next professional endeavor,” Crook wrote in the statement.
“I appreciate the relationships I have developed here, and I wish all of my great employees the best as they continue to serve the needs of children in Botetourt,” wrote Chen in the statement.
The school system intends to begin an immediate search for a replacement, the statement said.
Chen will not continue in an active leadership role. “Dr. Chen is employed through June 30th but will not be physically present,” Crook wrote in an email.
Chen cited personal reasons and a desire to pursue other opportunities, Crook wrote. “It is an amicable separation.”
In a Thursday interview, Chen spoke about challenges in recalibrating the school budget in light of the loss of revenues caused by shutdowns in response the COVID-19 pandemic, and the difficulties involved in getting school lessons to families that don’t have access to broadband. She has not returned phone calls and e-mail messages from The Roanoke Times since Friday evening.
Chen had been superintendent since July 1, following the retirement of John Busher. She was an assistant superintendent in Louisa County when she was hired for the Botetourt County job from a field of 30 applicants.
She has also been a teacher, assistant principal and principal during her 24-year career in education.
Chen was born in Taiwan and grew up in the Hampton Roads area after immigrating to the United States.
Chen graduated with an English degree from Oberlin College, received a master’s degree in English education from New York University and a doctorate in educational administration from Boston College. Her experience as an immigrant inspired her to become an educator, she told the school board when she was hired last year.
“I want every child to have the best education possible because I know from my own personal experiences that what you learn and how much you learn can alter your path in life,” Chen told the school board when she was hired.
“I’m here to listen, to learn and to partner with you so that together we can continue to build on our strengths,” Chen said then.
She had recently begun making a series of web videos, “10 with Chen,” intended to provide lighthearted entertainment, such as exercises and brain teasers, for families sheltering at home. The first two episodes remained on the Botetourt schools website Monday evening.
Botetourt is a tough county for any official to survive.
Any official or officials who can't and shouldn't survive.
