The Botetourt County School Board appointed an interim schools superintendent Thursday morning to fill the gap left by Superintendent Lisa Chen’s sudden exit.
Larry Massie retired as superintendent of Buckingham County schools in 2008. He has since worked as an interim superintendent for Orange County, Grayson County and Lynchburg. He will be leading the Botetourt school system through the budget process complicated by revenue reductions resulting from the COVID-19 crisis.
“I believe that our school division is going to be really greatly served by having Dr. Massie step in so quickly for us,” Botetourt School Board Chair Michelle Crook at Thursday’s meeting, which was broadcast on Facebook Live. “Our board is familiar with Dr. Massie, and I’m thrilled that he’s willing to serve Botetourt County in helping us close out this historic year.”
The school board intends to immediately start a search for Chen's permanent replacement.
Crook announced Monday that Chen had turned in her resignation after less than a year on the job. Crook described the separation as amicable.
In an interview four days earlier, Chen gave no indication of any intent to leave. She is being paid through June 30 but is no longer involved with administration of the schools.
