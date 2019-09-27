The Montgomery County school system is one step closer to fixing the overcrowding problem in its Christiansburg strand schools.
The county Board of Supervisors approved $30 million in bonds last week to update three town elementary schools.
The county will adding about another $5 million to help complete the $35 million projects at Christiansburg Primary, Christiansburg Elementary and Belview Elementary. An April memo from school board said the projects range in scope and estimated costs with CPS and CES coming in at $19 million and $10.5 million, respectively, and $5 million for Belview.
The renovations center around Christiansburg’s current overcrowding and its future growth, school system spokeswoman Brenda Drake said. Each school will be getting additional classrooms, creating space to have PE and lunch in separate areas and updating aging infrastructure.
School board member Connie Froggatt said some construction could start as soon as the start of 2020 depending on when the schools receive the money. County spokeswoman Jennifer Harris said the county hasn’t issued the bonds yet. The interest rate on the bonds won’t be known until they are issued.
Drake said an agreement has not been reached, but serious talks with the Branch Group in Roanoke to design and complete construction on the schools are ongoing. The school opted for a public-private partnership, because officials say it expedites the construction process by choosing a company without going through the usual bidding process, allowing construction to begin sooner.
School board members chose to remove the $70 million Christiansburg High School project from the current project package earlier this month, because the need was determined to be not as urgent and the board has time to flesh out the design, Froggatt said. They've said that will not have an effect on the original start of the high school, which is slated to begin in 2021.
Drake said there are no definitive completion dates for the other three schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.