BLACKSBURG — "We're back."
That was the message about 60 climate activists took to Virginia Tech's main administrative building on Friday, round two to a September strike. Facing Burruss Hall under a gray sky, students and others took up a chant that promised their campaign is far from over: "Civil unrest until we divest."
Last month, governing bodies for undergraduates, graduate students and faculty all passed versions of a resolution calling on the university “to make a more serious commitment to address our greenhouse gas emissions and to advance environmental stewardship in general.”
As part of that, the resolution asked the Virginia Tech Foundation, a nonprofit that handles the university’s $1.4 billion endowment, to invest in firms that “make the changes needed to avert a climate-change disaster in the coming years.”
Student activists are more blunt in calling for complete divestment: the process of ridding the university’s wealth from companies that profit off the burning of fossil fuels.
Since the divestment movement picked up steam in 2012, an estimated 50 U.S. colleges and universities have pledged to stop investing in firms such as oil, gas and coal companies, according to 350.org, an advocacy group that tracks divestment. The issue has bubbled up nationally in recent weeks, as protesters rushed a Harvard-Yale football game during halftime to call on those universities to divest.
But the Virginia Tech Foundation has expressed no intention to do so, and has declined to release any information about how much of the university’s endowment may be tied up in fossil fuels. At least one investment firm contracted by the foundation in previous years oversaw various funds in coal, oil and pipeline companies, records show.
Heidi Hahn, a 19-year-old organizer with the Virginia Tech for Climate Justice group, said divestment at Tech would be “sending a message to other schools, and across the state, nation and world that we don’t support fossil fuel.”
Jack Leff, 25-year-old graduate student and organizer, said student activists have galvanized the campus.
A day after the Graduate Student Assembly became the third governing body to pass the resolution demanding change, Tech President Tim Sands announced the university would create an ad hoc committee to update the school’s climate policy master plan.
“We’ve already pretty clearly rallied university support and community support,” Leff said. “The next step is holding them accountable.”
'More as a consumption issue'
Divestment has limited financial effects on corporations, research shows.
Its power comes instead from stigma, a signal from an institution that fossil fuel companies are not legitimate, according to a comprehensive 2013 report from the University of Oxford.
“Divestment, our research shows, creates far more indirect impact by raising public awareness, stigmatising target companies and influencing government officials,” says the report, which notes “the perceived success of the 1980s South Africa divestment campaign to put pressure on the South African government to end apartheid.”
At Virginia’s public colleges and universities, the fossil fuel divestment campaign has been sporadic.
In 2016, the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg said it would limit fossil fuel investments, which now stand below 1%. That same year, student divestment efforts at the University of Virginia fizzled. A UVa spokesman said Friday that about 5.4% of the endowment is invested broadly in natural resources, some of which are fossil fuel-related. Its board decided in 2017 to continue its investment practices but "has expressed interest in this issue" and would along with its independent investment nonprofit "discuss it in the coming months."
The George Mason University Foundation, which manages the school’s $113-million endowment, has about 1.75% in the energy sector, and has no plans to divest because of financial risk, a spokeswoman said.
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond has 3% of $1 billion in a pipeline index fund from which it will divest within two years in keeping with its investment policy, said Mike Porter, a spokesman.
“Our directive under that policy is to ensure preservation of capital and to seek the highest rate of return feasible,” Porter said in an email. “Given the uncertainty around fossil fuels as a long-term investment, we do not anticipate making further fossil fuel investments except in truly exceptional situations.”
John Dooley, president and CEO of the Virginia Tech Foundation, says while there are no plans to divest, the nonprofit is well aware of the climate crisis.
“I see it more as a consumption issue than an investment issue,” Dooley said.
Last month, students gave three presentations about divestment to Dooley and John Cusimano, university treasurer and associate vice president for finance at the foundation. The meeting did not go well, the students said.
Students said Dooley spoke about his boyhood in small-town West Virginia, and of his coal miner father. He pointed out that the students drive cars, which rely on fossil fuels.
“They focused heavily on individual responsibility, as opposed to any sort of institutional responsibility or complicity with the issue,” Leff said.
Leff recalled Dooley expressed concern that divestment would harm Tech’s relationship with companies.
“John Dooley mentioned he didn't want to stop investing in coal companies because coal companies would stop donating money to the university,” Leff said.
Dooley described the meeting as “a very open, transparent conversation,” and said the characterization of his concern about donors was not accurate.
“What my response was there, was as Virginia’s senior land grant university … we have a responsibility to support the various economic interests of the Commonwealth of Virginia through our work,” Dooley said. “As long as fossil fuels continue to be an important part of the economy of Virginia ... we need to be sensitive to those who are involved in that part of the economy.”
Dooley declined to provide information about specific companies or funds in which the foundation invests, in keeping with foundation practice. He said many companies don’t want to disclose investments in the university, and vice versa.
No word on fossil fuel investments
Virginia Tech’s endowment is overseen by a nine-person investment committee, composed largely of alums in in wealth management. Committee members reached by The Roanoke Times referred inquiries to the foundation or university. One member, Ryan Lewellyn, the founder and head of an oil and gas pipeline company in Oklahoma, did not respond to messages.
Because the foundation is its own nonprofit, its decisions are not overseen by the university’s Board of Visitors, nor its records subject to Freedom of Information Act requests.
While there are no public records showing the foundation has profited from any specific returns, its highest paid investment management firm in recent years has held funds invested in fossil fuels.
Between July 2014 and June 2015 and between July 2016 and June 2017, the foundation spent $395,937 and $435,364 those respective fiscal years on “investment management services” at Artisan Partners LP, a Wisconsin-based firm, tax records show.
As of December 2018, Artisan Partners provided 35 client accounts “tailored environmental or social solutions,” according to its website.
But the firm also oversees a dozen different funds that invest in hundreds of companies. In September 2016, 9.3% of Artisan Partners Funds' $1.79-billion “high income” fund was wrapped up in oil and gas bonds with another 6.2% in pipeline bonds, federal records show. A $36.7-million “emerging markets” fund contained shares in Brazil’s PetroBras and in Sinopec, the China Petroleum & Chemical Corp.
And in September 2014, Artisan Partners’ “global opportunities” fund held $10.7-million worth of shares in EQT Corp., one of two companies that announced in June of that year their intent to explore construction of what would become the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Dooley declined to answer questions about whether the foundation still uses Artisan Partners among its investment firms; which specific Artisan Partner funds it had used, including one tailored for the university; or whether the endowment had ever held shares in investors of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
The university’s colleges are also direct beneficiaries of fossil fuel money.
Arch Coal, Inc. was among several donors to the engineering college's department of mining and minerals engineering, according to a 2018 department newsletter. Earlier newsletters gave dollar-figure praise to some companies, noting in 2012 that coal companies Peabody Energy, Alpha Natural Resources and Consol Energy, among others, each gave more than $20,000 annually to the department.
Since that time, Peabody and Alpha have both emerged from bankruptcy.
