Virginia Tech could face a two-thirds drop in the number of international students enrolled this fall as universities nationwide struggle with retaining them amid the coronavirus pandemic.
That snapshot of admitted students, provided by a university spokesman last week, reflects the toll the pandemic has taken on Tech’s ability to attract students from countries where the closures of U.S. consulates prevented needed visa interviews.
While Tech announced Friday the projection of its most diverse class ever, that didn’t take into account the contributions of international students, many of whom also buttress the university’s budget by paying full tuition.
“As all institutions of higher education are facing, international students numbers are lower than expected, given the global impact of the pandemic,” university spokesman Mark Owczarski wrote in an email. “We filled that [gap] by turning to our waitlist.”
Data as of May 18 showed 208 international students of 7,131 students total, or 2.9%, had accepted offers of admissions. That compares to 628 international students out of 7,978, or 7.9%, accepting offers on May 15, 2019. This year’s data fluctuate daily and won’t be final until a census taken in September, according to Owczarski.
Many international students at U.S. colleges pay full tuition, according to the nonprofit Institute of International Education. At Tech, total tuition and fees for international students cost $33,380 last academic year, compared to $13,691 for in-state students.
The drop in international students has forced Tech to make hundreds of admissions offers to domestic students, especially out-of-state students, who typically pay more, who had been put on a waitlist. It was an ironic reversal in a year when Tech’s exclusivity — with the admissions rate for “regular decision” applicants falling from 60.2% to 14.6% — raised parental eyebrows. After last year’s enrollment surge, the university encouraged students and families to apply “early action” or “early decision” this year if they wanted to attend Tech.
While Owczarski on Friday did not immediately have data on the total number of students put on the waitlist this year compared to previous ones, he said the school extended 3,988 offers to students off the list this year, compared to previous year that fluctuated between no waitlist offers and between roughly 1,700 and 1,900 offers.
Juan Espinoza, Tech’s director of undergraduate admissions, said in an April 30 email to admissions directors statewide that Tech was sending out “a big wave” of offers to domestic students because of the decline in international admissions.
The email chain was released Thursday to The Roanoke Times under a Freedom of Information Act request after first being reported on by a columnist at The Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Espinoza wrote then that he had received admissions deposits from 150 international students, and that he needed to have about 550. Referring to out-of-state students, he wrote, “My first wave of OOS helped cover some of that shortfall but I am now in a situation where I need to start converting these international seats to in-state seats due to the fact that my OOS numbers are slowing down.”
Espinoza said he would send out offers that day to 675 out-of-state students, all of whom were on a waitlist, and another 950 offers to in-state students.
“Again, these [in-state] offers will help cover the significant shortfall in international,” he wrote to the admissions directors. “Sorry for the impact this will have, but this action is needed to get us to our overall goal.”
Tech aims to enroll 6,675 freshmen by the fall. The 7,131 offers of admission take into account “melt” during the summer, in which students who have accepted do not end up enrolling.
In an email Friday, Owczarski rejected the theory that Tech’s actions could hurt other public universities in the state, including nearby Radford University, which has seen an overall trend of declining enrollment.
“Because of our strong academic profile, it’s important to note that when Virginia Tech extends waitlist offers, it doesn’t impact one school more than another and doesn’t necessarily impact other Virginia colleges and universities exclusively,” he said. “Virginia high school students have a high mobility rate and often explore out of state options. We often hear from our waitlisted students that they committed to an out of state school, but now with a Virginia Tech offer they plan to stay in-state. That’s a win for the Commonwealth.”
While international admissions are down, Tech’s Class of 2024 is projected to be the most racially and ethnically diverse in the school’s history, the university announced in a news release sent out Friday.
About 8% of the incoming freshman class identifies as African American, Owczarski said, compared to 5% last year. Students who are Latinx represent 10% of the incoming class.
About 17% of incoming freshmen are first-generation college students, an increase of 3 percentage points compared to the same time last year, according to the university’s snapshot.
“In 2019, several changes were implemented in the admissions process that were focused on increasing student access and affordability,” Espinoza said in the statement. “These changes can now be seen as effective as 25 percent of the freshman class are coming from an underserved background, compared to 22 percent in 2019.”
Tech’s press release sent out Friday made no mention of international student enrollment.
