CHRISTIANSBURG — The Montgomery County School Board unanimously passed a resolution condemning racism this week, but there was a spirited debate over whether the measure leaves out support for racial and ethnic groups other than African-Americans.
The resolution includes a call for the school board and Montgomery County Public Schools to urgently act to “stop the racial injustice that harms and anguishes black people, who are our family, friends, neighbors, students, staff members and fellow Americans.”
The resolution is modeled after a measure that the Virginia School Boards Association distributed to schools districts across the state earlier in the week.
“For me, I just think we should make it broader on the whereas [sections] ... No disrespect to anyone. I just think it should be people of color,” school board member Jamie Bond said during a Tuesday virtual meeting.
Bond said she disagreed with the recent demonstrations across the country that turned into rioting and the destruction and looting of properties.
“For me, I want to see something that doesn’t just target one thing,” she said.
Bond later received some backing comments from fellow board member Dana Partin.
Board member Sue Kass, while in support of the resolution as presented Tuesday, said she just wished her colleagues and herself were given more time to go over the matter to approve the strongest measure possible.
“I feel like this is really important. I would have liked to have more conversations about it and also more time, other than you reading it to me and me just saying ‘Yeah that sounds good,’” Kass said. “I just think it requires a lot of thought to make sure we say what we want to say.”
Board Chairwoman Gunin Kiran said she didn’t expect the matter to generate much controversy due to the fact that it’s a simple message of respect and not a school district policy that requires much more scrutiny.
“We’re not putting any law or policy in order. If you are against racism, I think all the verbiage in there is very sensible,” Kiran said. “It’s just caring about people in color in general, as human beings. I didn’t think it would create an issue.”
In response to the comments questioning parts of the resolution, school board member Penny Franklin said the measure aims to pay respects to the victims of recent events and to shed light on the disproportionate targeting of African-Americans.
“What is happening in this country right now is the outrage over the murdering of black people, which is proportionally throughout history … a huge issue,” Franklin said. “We can talk about resolutions about anything else at any other time and we do. This is about what’s happening in this country right now, related to the killing of black people.”
Franklin, the only black board member, also said that MCPS was due for issuing a message on the matter due to the fact that it had been a few weeks since the killing of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.
Franklin was later involved in some exchanges with Partin over the matter.
“I kind of feel we’re stereotyping it into one thing,” Partin said, to which Franklin responded with “one thing is happening.”
Partin continued.
“A lot of things have happened that we haven’t done this for as well. That are important to other people, but we haven’t made the effort to go out and make sure we let them know that we feel the way that they do about what happened to them,” she said.
Franklin asked Partin to list examples.
“This type of thing has happened to every race of every color,” Partin said, prompting Franklin to interject.
“No, no, no, it has not,” Franklin said. “No it has not. We do not have white people being killed in the streets.”
Partin later said that the issue was becoming political, but Franklin disagreed.
“It’s not political. This is about people’s lives,” Franklin said.
Franklin said she would have more sympathy for the points Partin raised when unjustifiable killings of people of other races are widely shown on the news. Franklin then referenced the events leading to Floyd’s death, as well as the circumstances leading to the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
Arbery and Taylor were killed much earlier in the year, both under highly controversial circumstances. Their cases have since been highlighted, along with Floyd’s, in the recent nationwide demonstrations protesting police brutality and systemic racism.
“Until we see other people having that happen to them, everyday practically, then I’ll be more than happy to support that, too,” Franklin said. “But that’s not what’s happening. That’s not what’s happening.”
The resolution wasn’t the only measure that the school board considered in light of the recent tragedies.
There were initial plans earlier this week for the school district to distribute a letter reaffirming the division’s priorities to keep students safe and ensure equality. The letter specifically references Floyd’s death, which became somewhat of a sticking point for some board members.
“I would be happier with the letter saying ‘our nation mourned another tragic loss of life with the death of George Floyd and also many deaths that came from … however you want to say it,” Bond said.
While she didn’t provide specific names, Bond made a reference to how the recent riots led to death of an African-American law enforcement official and the loss of a business that belonged to an African-American man.
“That wasn’t right either. People destroying in the name of something else, I just don’t think that’s right,” Bond said.
Franklin later said that she shares Bond’s view on the rioting, which Franklin said distracts from the real issue. But Franklin said some of the more violent protesting is rooted to genuine frustration.
Kiran said Floyd is specifically named in the letter because he is symbolic to the nationwide movement.
“Definitely our hearts are heavy for all the lost lives,” Kiran said. “I think we want to support our community and students in general.”
Franklin said she still had issues with some of the wording in the letter. The board agreed to eventually send out the letter, but not before some further revisions and the opportunity for each board member to provide individual feedback.
Looking back at the debate over the resolution, Franklin said in an interview Wednesday that the matter demonstrated that sometimes people are unaware of their biases.
“Unfortunately, there are folks who just don’t get it,” Franklin said in reference to the board members who questioned the anti-racism resolution.
Franklin said those board members don’t understand that their statements basically said that black lives don’t matter.
“And that’s a huge problem,” Franklin said.
Kass wrote in an email Thursday that she won’t say much more on the matter because she is “extremely upset” with how the entire matter was handled.
“I stand behind this resolution 100%,” she wrote. “I am upset about how it was handled at the meeting, but I am glad we were able to pass it. I think we all have a long way to go in learning how to talk about and act upon the issues involving racism in our county and our country.”
Other school board members couldn't be immediately reached for further comment.
