The kids are all right.
That’s the message university and police officials gave Wednesday after Blacksburg and Radford residents raised concerns about college students gathering amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Because of the nature of how things can be perceived, people look very differently at four or five college students standing in the yard than a mom, dad and two kids standing in the yard,” said Frank Shushok, Virginia Tech’s vice president for student affairs. “Sometimes that is interpreted in a negative way when, really, they’re being quite responsible.”
While they haven’t quite gone viral, photos on social media of an apparent Radford University student house party, and comments about Tech students partying, are prompting local debate about how well young people are following social distancing orders. While the coronavirus has been found to hold more serious health implications for the elderly, young adults are not immune and can also spread the virus to others.
At the beach of Claytor Lake State Park in Pulaski County on Friday, groups of college-aged people were out playing volleyball, drinking, and throwing the pigskin around. (On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all public beaches to be closed except for exercising and fishing as part of a stay-at-home mandate.)
Radford Mayor David Horton said he received a slew of calls and messages over the weekend from citizens concerned about the pictures circulating online showing a crowd of students outside a Radford home.
"It wasn't just students at Radford University or folks that were younger,” Horton said of police visits to parties. "There have been people who haven't made awesome decisions during this challenging period. Most people have done a good job."
A Radford police spokeswoman said reports on large gatherings have been minimal, and groups contacted by law enforcement dispersed without issue.
"I think it's disappointing that some people have perhaps chosen to not fully grasp the seriousness of the situation, but we have wonderful first responders who are helping to educate them and remind them of the importance of the stay at home ordinance," Horton said.
Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson said the department fielded about 20 to 25 calls daily last weekend — when temperatures reached into the 80s locally — about gatherings of more than 10 people.
“The governor’s guidelines were to get out and get exercise,” Wilson said. “The optics for a lot of people were not good.”
Wilson’s department says it has responded to reports of crowds of 10 or more people and have found most to be in compliance with the governor’s executive order. For larger groups, the law enforcement interactions “ended cordially” and people “have made themselves compliant without issue and without enforcement action being taken,” the department said in a statement.
Violation of a governor’s executive order in Virginia is considered a Class 1 misdemeanor, which can carry a penalty of up to a year in jail and/or fine of up to $2,500. A Montgomery County sheriff’s office spokesman noted that officers have discretion, and that a verbal warning and PSA on public health would likely be more effective.
“Most of our students in Blacksburg are heeding the CDC and Virginia Tech guidelines. To those students, I want to thank you. You are saving lives in our neighborhood and beyond,” Tech President Tim Sands said in a message to students on Monday. “To those who returned primarily because you were expecting to enjoy hanging out and partying with your friends, I hope you have realized by now that this was a mistake.”
Tech says administrators and Blacksburg police are working closely to ensure that the measures are strictly enforced, including referral to the student conduct board. As of Wednesday, zero cases had been referred, according to a university spokesman.
Radford University issued a letter Wednesday to similar effect, saying that “As Highlanders, we expect and deserve better than the manner in which some individuals have been responding to this very serious situation.”
Behavior at Ferrum College in Franklin County has prompted swift action, according to a spokesman there.
“I strongly disagree with the assertion that our rules were/are not being enforced,” Wilson Paine, vice president for institutional advancement, wrote in an email to The Roanoke Times when asked about a resident’s complaint. “In fact, we have asked over 12 students to leave campus because they violated one of the rules.”
On Wednesday, Tech and Radford announced that the universities would shift to “essential” operations, in keeping with the governor’s stay-at-home order. That includes the shuttering of more campus offices and libraries, as well as further restrictions on university housing and dining.
At Tech, students who need to live on campus for housing, health care, internet and other critical needs are required to get university approval to continue living in university housing. Others will have to move out by Sunday and will receive a rebate. As of Tuesday, 189 campus residents took the university’s latest $800 rebate offer to move out of university housing last week, leaving just above 800 on-campus residents, according to a Tech spokesman.
Thousands more students live in housing off campuses.
Colleen McNickle, president of the Student Government Association at Radford, says she has been practicing social distancing with her two roommates in their off-campus house.
The senior said she chose to come back because she felt safer than at home in Loudoun County, where her father works as a police officer and is dealing with the public on a daily basis.
"I think it's irresponsible to be having large gatherings,” she said. “I think a lot of the times since college students are young they think that it won't affect them or someone around them, but there are people who live in the city that don’t go here and we need to be mindful of them.”
Staff writers Mike Allen and Mike Gangloff contributed information to this report.
