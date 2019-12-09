FLOYD — The 911 call that Kyle Joseph Marchon made just over a year ago — telling a dispatcher that his girlfriend had just shot herself — brought him an assortment of criminal charges and two jury trials.
His first trial, in September, was for the murder of Suzanne B. Cabaniss, with whom he shared a home in Floyd County.
But the charge was dropped at Commonwealth Attorney Eric Branscom’s request after an unusual dustup between the prosecutor and a state assistant medical examiner who concluded Cabaniss died by suicide. Branscom said he might reinstate the charge and asked for a Virginia State Police investigation, still uncompleted, of how the medical examiner obtained some background information in her report.
On Monday, Marchon, 34, was back in Floyd County Circuit Court to begin a second trial, on charges of possessing a Schedule II drug — methamphetamine — and possessing a firearm while possessing a Schedule II drug. The trial was to run one day, but by afternoon it was clear that a second day would be needed.
Marchon’s second trial is to continue Tuesday with the last of the prosecution’s case, then defense witnesses who are likely to include Dr. Gayle Suzuki, the assistant medical examiner who determined that Cabaniss killed herself.
As with the murder charge, there was frequent sparring between Branscom and Marchon’s defense attorneys, Jimmy Turk of Radford and David Rhodes of Christiansburg, about what evidence jurors should hear. Turk and Rhodes said Branscom was concentrating too much on Cabaniss’ death and effectively attempting to again try Marchon for murder.
At one point, Branscom responded to frequent defense objections with, “This is ridiculous … You can’t limit the evidence to what you want us to present.”
Judge Marc Long told both sides to stay focused. He refused to let Branscom enter into evidence a picture of Marchon and Cabaniss’ living room as sheriff’s deputies found it on the morning of Dec. 6, 2018 .
But Long’s ruling that Cabaniss’ body would have to somehow be redacted from the picture came only after it was displayed for a few seconds on a large screen in the courtroom, prompting the judge to tell jurors to disregard what they’d seen.
A series of deputies and investigators from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office testified about being summoned to the 600 block of Long Level Road at about 6:45 a.m. and finding Cabaniss on the couch and Marchon kneeling beside her. Cabaniss died soon after rescue workers arrived.
Officers said they found two revolvers — including one beside Cabaniss’ hand — and six shotguns and rifles in the house.
Rhodes said that Marchon admitted the guns were his and said that he possessed them lawfully. What Marchon disputed, Rhodes and Turk said, was that he possessed meth, or possessed guns while possessing the drug.
Before the trial, defense attorneys successfully whittled what had been eight gun charges against Marchon, arguing they were redundant. Long agreed and said that one gun charge — along with the drug charge — was sufficient.
Blood tests found that both Marchon and Cabaniss had meth in their systems on the morning that she died.
Investigator Rusty Stanley testified that it wasn’t until his third visit to the house, on Dec. 14, when he accompanied one of Marchon’s sisters as she retrieved legal papers, that he found the meth. It was in a plastic case sitting on a bedroom dresser that seemed to be Marchon’s, Stanley testified. The state crime lab confirmed that the white crystalline substance in the case was meth.
On cross-examination, Turk hammered Stanley’s account, saying that there was little to tie the plastic case to Marchon. The one witness who spoke to Marchon’s drug use was only interviewed — in jail — last weekend, Turk said.
“And you’ve had the case a year,” Turk said repeatedly, his voice rising.
The witness who said he used meth with Marchon many times, and saw him take the drug from a plastic case he kept on his dresser, was Tyler Stone.
He testified while shackled, wearing the orange uniform of prisoners at the Western Virginia Regional Jail, where he said he being held on probation violations related to meth use.
Stone testified that he visited Marchon and Cabaniss at least weekly from September or October up until the day before Cabaniss’ death, and used meth with them during most visits.
But Stone was hard-pressed to explain why he didn’t tell investigators about drug use back in February, when he initially was questioned.
“It probably didn’t seem important,” Stone said.