DANVILLE — Federal prosecutors highlighted one last point before the jurors filed out of the courtroom Monday to begin deliberations: Marcus Jay Davis directed the deadly Rollin’ 60s Crips.
“During all of this violence, Marcus Davis was the leader,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Ron Huber said about the defendant and a gang war that hit Danville in 2016.
With racketeering charges, the leader of a group is just as culpable for the actions of the subordinates, Huber reminded them.
The trial began in early October with eight defendants. But seven defendants took plea deals with greatly reduced punishments after it became known that the prosecution did not turn over transcripts of special grand jury testimony that focused on violence in the region in recent years, as required. That left Davis as the lone defendant.
So the prosecutor focused on Davis’ leadership, and how he directed members of the Rollin’ 60s to sell drugs for the group’s financial gain. Davis, the prosecutor argued, told members of the gang that there was a “greenlight,” or sanctioned kill-on-sight command, for any member of the Billy Bloods — a rival gang from a different Danville neighborhood.
“Marcus Davis told them to kill,” Huber said.
The Aug. 20, 2016, shooting death of Christopher Lamont Motley, the failed shooting ambush of the rival Philly Boys and various drive-by shootings through the city were all examples of racketeering activity.
Yet defense attorney Beverly Davis (no relation to the defendant) directed jurors’ focus away from Davis’ role as leader, questioning the prosecution’s version of him having absolute control over the gang.
“Early in 2016, there began dissent among the ranks,” Beverly Davis said in his closing remarks.
The attorney questioned the reliability of the cooperating witnesses brought in by prosecutors, focusing primarily on the testimony of former co-defendants Laquante Adams and Stevie Johnson as well as witness Tyson Bowens, who testified about life as a gang member.
“They’ll say whatever they need to say to get a deal,” Beverly Davis argued.
The defense attorney also cited prosecutors’ use of FBI 302 forms — reports used by special agents to summarize interviews — because they are written post-interview based on the recollections of the agent filing the report.
Defense attorney Anthony Anderson questioned the dependability of documentary evidence — evidence composed of photographs, tape recordings, films and printed emails.
“I thought about the danger associated with relying on documentary evidence that is often times taken out of context,” Anderson argued.
He also questioned Davis’ culpability in the death of Motley, gunned down in an ambush intended for a member of a rival gang. He noted that prosecutors lacked evidence that Davis was at the ambush and noted there was no evidence showing that he planned the shooting.
“Not one word about an authorization or an OK to kill anyone,” Anderson argued.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Carlton told jurors they had to stand back and look at all the evidence as a whole instead of outright disregarding witness testimony or agents’ notes.
An inconsistency with a witness’ testimony, she said, doesn’t always mean they are liars or are unreliable. Some might have been scared of retaliation, which made them struggle to tell the truth.
“You can’t cherry pick the evidence,” she said. “Look at all the evidence and find him guilty of what [Davis] did.”
With her last statement, Carlton turned back to look at Davis.
The jury filed out of the courtroom to begin deliberations at 3:38 p.m. and asked to end the day slightly more than an hour later. They sent a handwritten note to Chief Judge Michael Urbanski requesting a recess until Tuesday.
