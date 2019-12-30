A Roanoke man was being held without bond Monday on multiple charges related to a shooting in Salem.
Zachary Keith Jennings, 19, is charged with malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a gun, use of a gun in connection with a felony and brandishing a firearm, according to court records.
Salem police said they went to the 1000 block of Cliff View Drive at 4:30 a.m. Dec. 26 in response to a report of gunshots. Officers discovered that two men had taken themselves to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, a news release said. Authorities did not describe the injuries or say whether they occurred at the Cliff View address. The men were treated and released.
Jennings is due in court Jan. 24. He was being held at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail on Monday.