A Wythe County sheriff's deputy was injured and a suspect wounded Saturday during a struggle for the deputy's gun.
In an incident that began just before 2 p.m., a vehicle that was reported stolen in Rural Retreat was located by the deputy, along with a suspect, a news release from the Wythe County Sheriff's Office said.
"The deputy and suspect got into a physical altercation involving the deputy’s firearm," the news release said.
The suspect was shot, and both suspect and deputy were taken to hospitals, the news release said.
The sheriff's office did not identify the suspect or the deputy.
The Virginia State Police has been asked to investigate the incident, the news release said.