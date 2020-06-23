CHRISTIANSBURG — A woman who spit in the face of a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy, then told him she had “the virus,” was fined $500 Tuesday and sentenced to a four-month jail term – and ordered to undergo a mental health and substance abuse evaluation.
Margie Sue High, 54, will have to comply with any treatment recommendations from that evaluation and will be supervised by the probation office for two years, Judge Randal Duncan ordered during a hearing in Montgomery County General District Court. Since High remained jailed after the April 13 spitting incident, she probably has accrued enough credit to meet the four-month term and be released soon after Tuesday’s hearing, attorneys said.
As for High’s virus threat, which officers interpreted as referring to the coronavirus, she was tested for COVID-19 and the result was negative, Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt wrote in an email after the hearing.
The unusual episode began when a deputy learned High, a transient, was at the Speedway Midway in Blacksburg, according to a summary of the prosecution’s case.
The deputy had papers to serve on High, and found her in a car in the gas station’s parking lot. After asking High her name, the deputy asked her to get out of the car so he could serve her with the paperwork. High refused to get out of the car, the prosecution summary said.
The deputy saw the key was in the car’s ignition and tried to remove it. High grabbed the deputy’s hand and the key and slid from the driver’s seat into the passenger seat.
High shouted that the deputy was assaulting her and began beeping the horn. The deputy called for backup, the prosecution summary said.
When another deputy arrived, High still would not get out of the car. The officers continued talking to her and while she spoke to one officer, the other grabbed her arm and pulled her out, according to the prosecution summary.
As a deputy handcuffed her, High said she had “the virus.” Then she turned and spit in the deputy’s face, and said again, “Oh, I got the virus,” the prosecution summary said.
High then began coughing toward the officers, according to the summary.
The exchange was recorded by the deputies’ body cams, Pettitt wrote in an email after the hearing.
High initially was charged with a felony count of assaulting a law enforcement officer. But on Monday, in an agreement worked out by defense attorney Will Clemons of Christiansburg and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Wolz, the felony charge was amended to misdemeanor assault and battery.
High pleaded not guilty to both assault and battery and to a charge of obstruction of justice, but agreed that there was sufficient evidence to convict her.
Duncan found her guilty on both charges and sentenced her to 12 months in jail on each, with all to be suspended after she served four months. The judge fined her $250 on each charge and ordered supervised probation, to include a mental health and substance abuse exam.