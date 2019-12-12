A woman was shot and seriously wounded in Roanoke County early Sunday, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
The victim, age 28, arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital just after 2:10 a.m. with injuries considered life-threatening, authorities said. No update on her condition was immediately available Thursday.
City police initially were dispatched to investigate, but the county said it took over after it was found that the shooting occurred in a home in the 8500 block of Summer View Drive, in the Hollins area.
Search warrants show that investigators collected the DNA, clothing and cellphone of a man who drove the victim to the hospital.
The parties are known to each other, authorities said, and there is no larger threat to the general public.
The investigation is ongoing, and no charges had been filed as of Thursday.