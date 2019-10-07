A Bedford County woman is facing a string of felony charges on accusations that she embezzled funds from her employers over a period of years, according to court records in Roanoke County.
Melissa Rowe Dillon, 53, came under investigation last year after a complaint was referred to the Virginia State Police, said an agency spokesman.
In June, Dillon was indicted on 17 charges of embezzlement, two counts of money laundering and one count of credit card theft.
The embezzlement indictments accuse her of misusing money from two employers — a landscaping business and a pest control operation — over a period spanning about eight years.
Investigators suspect the total amount of money at issue comes to around $245,000, according to the state police.
Defense attorney Ronnie Clay, who’s representing Dillon, said Monday he couldn’t comment on the details of the case.
The matter is currently set to go to trial in March in Roanoke County Circuit Court. Dillon was granted bond after the indictments were issued.
Local court records and news archives show this is the second time that Dillon has faced allegations of embezzlement.
In 2008, after pleading guilty to three counts in Roanoke, she was sentenced to a year in jail. In that case, she was charged with taking more than half a million dollars from Meridium, a software company where she worked as a longtime bookkeeper.
The money was siphoned away in small increments over years by forging checks, officials said.
Dillon is still paying restitution in that case, according to city files. Papers in the county case currently pending indicate she’s been on probation.