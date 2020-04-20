The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured during the early morning hours of March 29.
The woman appeared to have driven herself to the hospital for treatment of a wound that did not appear to be life-threatening, authorities said. Officers were dispatched to speak to her there about 2:45 a.m., according to a search warrant.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact police by calling 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.