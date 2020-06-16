A New York woman was arrested for carjacking Friday in Radford after allegedly attempting to steal a rental vehicle.
According to a news release issued Tuesday by Radford police, Abigail C. Klink, 23, of New Freedom, New York, attempted to rent a vehicle after her own vehicle broke down but her rental application was declined.
A man who worked at the rental company in Radford told officers that he gave a ride to Klink — and that during the ride, she climbed over the vehicles center console, put the vehicle in park, and hit him twice in the head with her fist, the news release said.
The man said he exited the vehicle and Klink drove off in it, the news release said. The man also reported that his phone was damaged during the incident.
Police were called at about 4 p.m. Friday and found Klink at her broken-down vehicle. She was charged with carjacking, grand larceny of a vehicle, destruction of property, and assault and battery, and was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail, the news release said.
The rental vehicle was returned to its owner and the rental company employee treated by medics at the scene, the news release said.