A Roanoke woman has been arrested and charged with being an accomplice to Monday’s bank robbery on Grandin Road, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Jessica Huffmyer, 35, is being held without bond in the city jail on a charge of robbery, records show.
She’s accused of playing a part in the holdup of a Pinnacle Bank branch that briefly put surrounding schools on lockdown.
In that incident, investigators said, witnesses reported a man walked into the bank, showed a firearm and demanded money. He fled with an undisclosed sum. No one was injured.
The search for the man is still ongoing.
Roanoke police said it’s believed the case could be connected to another robbery that happened 11 days earlier in Botetourt County.
In that instance, county authorities said, a man walked into a Carter Bank & Trust branch in the Blue Ridge area, showed a firearm and demanded money.
No one was injured. The man left with an undisclosed sum and fled in an Infiniti G35 silver sedan driven by another person.
Roanoke and Botetourt County have been collaborating in their investigations. The city police didn’t immediately release more details Thursday or specify what role Huffmyer is accused of playing in the Grandin case.
Huffmyer, who records indicate is also sometimes known as Jessica Akers, is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Anyone with information about the robbery investigations is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department or the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office.