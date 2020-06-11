A Roanoke woman was arrested after a Thursday morning stabbing that left a man with serious injuries, city police said.

Larhonda Clements, 34, was charged with malicious wounding after officers were called at about 3 a.m. to the 1400 block of Maiden Lane SW, a news release said.

In a residence there, police found a man with "what appeared to be serious injuries," the news release said.

Clements was at the residence and was arrested.​

The news release gave no other details and said an investigation continues.

