A Roanoke woman was arrested after a Thursday morning stabbing that left a man with serious injuries, city police said.
Larhonda Clements, 34, was charged with malicious wounding after officers were called at about 3 a.m. to the 1400 block of Maiden Lane SW, a news release said.
In a residence there, police found a man with "what appeared to be serious injuries," the news release said.
Clements was at the residence and was arrested.
The news release gave no other details and said an investigation continues.