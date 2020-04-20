RADFORD — Search warrants outline an account of domestic violence and drugs surrounding the death of a 2-year-old girl last week.
Andrew Jonathon Byrd, 33, was arrested Friday on charges of strangulation, assault of a household member and abduction, but few details of the alleged crimes were released. On Sunday, Radford police announced that a juvenile victim in Byrd’s case had died and that the incident now was being treated as a death investigation.
On Monday, Radford Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak said more charges linked to the death of the 2-year-old girl would have to wait on autopsy results and other tests.
Byrd was being held Monday without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.
Search warrants describe a violent encounter between Byrd and a woman he lived with, and officers’ discovery of what seemed to be drugs and drug paraphernalia in a residence in the 100 block of 9th Street.
According to a search warrant, Byrd picked up Amanda Mitchell as she finished work at approximately 11:20 p.m. Thursday. Mitchell noticed something was wrong with her child, Harper, and wanted to take her to the hospital, a warrant said.
But Byrd refused and became hostile. Mitchell told police Byrd punched her in the ear with his fist and stomped on the gas pedal to keep her from stopping.
Fighting continued when they got home, with Byrd grabbing Mitchell by her hair and pulling her through the house, slapping and punching her face, the warrant said. Byrd told Mitchell if she called police he would kill her or himself, a search warrant said.
Mitchell told police she was choked and bitten on her left hand and on the left side of her face. At one point, Byrd picked up a shotgun, hit Mitchell with it, and forced the barrel of the weapon into her mouth, a search warrant said.
The warrant said Mitchell had visible injuries to her mouth.
Search warrants did not say what alarmed Mitchell about her daughter’s condition, or what happened to the girl as Byrd’s alleged attack on Mitchell progressed.
In news releases about the case, police have said officers were called at 2:12 a.m. Friday and told there was an unresponsive person at the 9th Street residence. The unresponsive person was taken to Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. An initial investigation led to Byrd’s arrest just before 8:30 a.m.
Another search warrant said that police saw glass smoking devices in the residence and suspected there might be methamphetamine present. Officers ended up seizing plastic bags with residue of some type and other bags with plant material, a search warrant said.
Rehak confirmed that the deceased 2-year-old was Harper Mitchell. But he said he could say no more about the case at this point.
Byrd has not yet had a hearing to have an attorney appointed or to say if he has arranged his own counsel.