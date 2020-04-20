RADFORD — Search warrants outline an account of domestic violence surrounding the death of a 2-year-old girl last week.
Andrew Jonathon Byrd, 33, faces charges of strangulation, assault of a household member and abduction after being arrested Friday. He remains jailed.
On Monday, Radford Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Rehak said more serious charges suggested by search warrants would have to wait on autopsy results and other tests.
Search warrants describe a violent encounter between Byrd and a woman he lived with, Amanda Mitchell. According to warrants, Byrd picked up Mitchell from work at approximately 11:20 p.m. Thursday. She noticed something was wrong with her child, Harper, and wanted to take her to the hospital, a warrant said.
But Byrd refused and became hostile. Mitchell told police Byrd punched her in the ear with his fist and stomped on the gas pedal to keep her from stopping.
The warrant said that when they got to their home in the 100 block of Ninth Street in Radford, the arguing continued.
Byrd grabbed Mitchell by her hair and pulled Mitchell through the house, slapping and punching her face, the warrant said.
Byrd told Mitchell if she called police he would kill her or himself. Mitchell was choked and bitten on her left hand and the left side of her face, warrants said.
Mitchell said that Byrd hit her with a shotgun and forced the barrel of the weapon into her month.
The warrant said Mitchell had visible injuries to her mouth.
Another search warrant described police finding smoking devices and plastic bags with residue and with plant material.
Rehak confirmed that the deceased 2-year-old was Harper Mitchell. But he said he could say no more about the case at this point.