A preliminary hearing for Franklin County homicide suspect Michael Alexander Brown — his first court appearance since he was captured as a fugitive in November — had been scheduled to go forward Thursday, but that has now been postponed until summer.
That state of temporary legal limbo is hardly unique to Brown.
On Monday, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, the Virginia Supreme Court told judges to suspend all nonessential, nonemergency court proceedings for at least 21 days, a move that will delay a majority of cases — everything from speeding tickets to major felonies — and will prompt some prosecutors to forgive smaller offenses.
Locally, Brown’s is perhaps the highest-profile interruption sparked by the coronavirus.
His hearing would likely have seen the release of new information about the case against the 22-year-old Marine corporal accused last fall of fatally shooting 54-year-old Rodney Brown, his mother’s longtime boyfriend. Little is known of Michael Brown’s whereabouts and activities between the day of the shooting and his arrest Nov. 27, following an 18-day search.
Brown’s new hearing is set for June 24, according to his lawyer, Deborah Caldwell-Bono.
In Montgomery County Circuit Court, a plea hearing for Kayla Nicole Thomas, the mother of slain 2-year-old Steven Dale Meek II, remained on the docket for Wednesday, but Commonwealth’s Attorney Mary Pettitt wrote in an email that she expected attorneys would use the hearing only to reschedule the matter for a later date.
Thomas, 26, of Christiansburg, faces charges of child abuse, forcible sodomy, inanimate object sexual penetration, and producing and reproducing child pornography, all tied to her son’s death in January 2019. Thomas’ boyfriend, Mckenzie Kyle Hellman, also 26, is charged with murder and other offenses, but his next hearing is in late April.
Pettitt said her office is reviewing each upcoming case to see if it can be moved back.
“The rule of thumb on what we’re doing and not doing is that if a hearing would release someone from custody then we’re having it,” Pettitt wrote. “So if someone is incarcerated and they would have served their time, then we would have the hearing and they could be released. If someone is incarcerated and would be sentenced to serve additional time, then we are postponing their case.
“If someone is not incarcerated, then their case is continued,” she wrote.
Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell said his office plans to drop as many minor pending traffic misdemeanors as possible “simply because of the logistics.”
“The citizens will get the benefit of that for a short period of time,” Caldwell said. “There also is an effort to try to get some of the people out of jail if their cases are such that they can be resolved.
“In my 40-plus year career, we’ve never had a judicial emergency before,” he said. “This is something brand new.”
Other noteworthy cases likely to see delays:
- Timothy Mwandi Church, 28, convicted in September of a fatal 2018 baseball bat attack at Roanoke’s Starlite Motel. He faces up to two life sentences plus 50 years in prison and was due to be sentenced Tuesday.
- David Lee Stafford was scheduled for a plea Thursday in a Grandin Road bank robbery last fall in southwest Roanoke; that hearing will now be rescheduled.
- Kari Janel Williams, Salem’s former chief information officer, was due for a Friday preliminary hearing on six counts of embezzlement; her attorney, John Lichtenstein, said her case will have a new date soon.
Staff writer Mike Gangloff contributed information to this report.