A Virginia Tech Carilion student told police an unknown man has chased her twice in recent weeks on the Roanoke River Greenway.
A woman told Carilion Clinic Police on Wednesday about the stalking incidents near the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, the university said Thursday.
The victim said a man not known to her tried to grab her on the greenway on Sept. 27 about 7:30 p.m. She was able to outrun him. On Wednesday about 12:35 p.m. she was jogging on Reserve Avenue near Riverside Circle when the same man got out of a car, and began running after her and yelling, the report said. She fled to a parking garage and the man left on foot.
Police describe the suspect as a black man in his mid-40s wearing a blue sleeveless shirt, dark shorts, running shoes and a ball cap, according to the university. He got out of a white SUV crossover vehicle on Oct. 9, the report said.
Virginia Tech released the information on its website in accordance with a federal law that requires universities to post timely warnings of crimes that may pose an ongoing threat.
The Roanoke Police Department is the lead agency on the case, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Roanoke police at 344-8500 or Carilion police at 981-7911.