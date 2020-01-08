A Vinton woman will serve a 180-day sentence after being convicted on two counts of methamphetamine possession, petty larceny and felony larceny.
April Michelle Perdue, 33, pleaded no contest to all four charges Wednesday in Roanoke County Circuit Court. Judge James Swanson accepted a plea agreement and sentenced Perdue to a total of six years, which will be suspended after she serves 180 days.
Vinton police arrested Perdue and Brandon Lee Vicars, 31, on May 10, 2019, after they were found pushing a shopping cart around the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant and pulling on car door handles. Police found a stolen tool box worth $50 in the shopping cart and methamphetamine.
Five days prior, Perdue was caught stealing $91 worth of items from a Walmart store. Methamphetamine and a glass pipe were found inside of her purse.
Vicars was sentenced in September to 30 days, with 26 days suspended for petty larceny. He faces one charge of methamphetamine possession that has been certified to the grand jury, according to online court records.