A Vinton woman has been arrested and charged with embezzling from a private school where she was employed, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.
Christi Wright Gray, 44, is facing four charges of felony embezzlement and four of obtaining money by false pretenses, also a felony, authorities said.
She’s accused of embezzling from the Mineral Springs Christian School, a pre-K through eighth grade school created by Mineral Springs Baptist Church off Stewartsville Road, just outside Vinton, according to its website.
Other details about the case weren’t immediately available. Gray was arrested Wednesday and released on an unsecured bond, Bedford County authorities said.
A court date for her case hadn’t been posted yet as of late Friday.