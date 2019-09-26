Vinton police have charged a second person in the Tuesday stabbing of a Roanoke man.
Scott Allen Paxton, 46 of Vinton is charged with malicious wounding in the stabbing of 51-year-old Frank Grover Selbe.
Police previously charged John Timothy Frye, 50 with aggravated malicious wounding in the same case.
Police went to the 900 block of Shelbourne Avenue on Tuesday for a report of a fight with a weapon.
They found Selbe lying on the street. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
The hospital said Thursday it had no information about Selbe.
Frye and Paxton are being held at the Roanoke County-Salem Jail.
— Henri Gendreau