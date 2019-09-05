Vinton police arrested a man Wednesday in a robbery at a CVS pharmacy last week.
Joshua Garland Lamb, 30 of Roanoke is charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Police were called to the pharmacy on Hardy Road about 1:40 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses said a man took a small amount of drugs from the store, and did not display or mention having a weapon.
Chief Tom Foster said Thursday that the police investigation revealed new information to warrant the firearm charge.
He said he could not go into specifics because the case is pending.