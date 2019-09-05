Vinton police arrested a man Wednesday in a robbery at a CVS pharmacy last week.

Joshua Garland Lamb, 30 of Roanoke is charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police were called to the pharmacy on Hardy Road about 1:40 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses said a man took a small amount of drugs from the store, and did not display or mention having a weapon.

Chief Tom Foster said Thursday that the police investigation revealed new information to warrant the firearm charge.

He said he could not go into specifics because the case is pending. 

Henri Gendreau covers crime in Roanoke and the surrounding area.

