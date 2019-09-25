Vinton police arrested a man after a stabbing on Shelbourne Avenue.
John Timothy Frye, 50, was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. Frye, who is from Bedford County, is being held at the Roanoke County Jail.
The Vinton Police Department responded at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday to the 900 block of Shelbourne Avenue after receiving reports about a fight breaking out with a weapon. Officers arrived and found a man who had been stabbed lying in the street, according to a news release from the police department.
The victim is a 51-year-old Roanoke man. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Vinton police did not release his name and did not know his condition.