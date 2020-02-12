A Vinton man has been charged with driving under the influence and felony hit-and-run after a collision that injured one person Saturday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Terry Jason Rigsby, 36, was arrested after a crash that was reported about 7:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Hershberger Road, officials said.
A search warrant said a vehicle ran off the road and struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk as well as a utility pole.
The police said a woman was injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition Wednesday wasn’t immediately known.
Officers reported finding Rigsby at a business not far from the crash site. He was listed as being held in the city jail Wednesday. A hearing to arrange his legal representation has been set for Feb. 24, according to online court records.