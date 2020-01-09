A man who was killed Tuesday night in Roanoke appeared to have been assaulted, according to a search warrant filed by investigators.

The victim has been identified as Mahir Umar Abdullah, 63, of Roanoke, police said. The case is being investigated as a homicide.

Abdullah was found injured Tuesday night in the 800 block of Shenandoah Avenue Northwest. The police said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure proper delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

Get breaking news delivered straight to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you