A man who was killed Tuesday night in Roanoke appeared to have been assaulted, according to a search warrant filed by investigators.
The victim has been identified as Mahir Umar Abdullah, 63, of Roanoke, police said. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
Abdullah was found injured Tuesday night in the 800 block of Shenandoah Avenue Northwest. The police said their investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure proper delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.