Franklin County authorities are circulating photos of a vehicle as they continue investigating a report of an armed robbery from earlier this week.
The robbery was reported about 11:20 a.m. Monday outside a home in the 5700 block of Providence Church Road in Ferrum.
The suspect was described as a white man whose hair was possibly brown and who stood approximately 6 feet tall, officials said.
He was said to be wearing a short-sleeve shirt, shorts and a mask at the time.
The man is believed to have a gun, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, investigators released photos of a dark-colored Honda Pilot captured by nearby surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or about Monday’s incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 483-3000.