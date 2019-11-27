Roanoke police are investigating smashed windows at about a dozen Williamson Road businesses.
Just after 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, officers investigating a property damage report in the 3000 block of Williamson Road, which is near the cross streets of Fugate Road and Lyndhurst Street, found a broken exterior window in a commercial building, a police news release said.
While there, officers learned of broken windows at other businesses along Williamson Road Northwest, according to the release. All of the windows were broken in a similar manner, but no business owners reported anything missing and police found no evidence that the businesses were entered.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call 344-8500 or text 274637 with "RoanokePD" at the beginning and refer to case 19-126194.