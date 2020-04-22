Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
The shooting, which officials said might have been accidental, was reported about 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue Northwest.
Officers arrived to find two people, a man and a boy, outside with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The boy was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Authorities described him as a juvenile but didn’t specify his age.
The man refused treatment for his injuries, officials said.
Initial information gathered by investigators suggested the shooting might have been accidental. A lack of cooperation from the victims had limited the details available as of Wednesday, authorities said.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure proper delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.