Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The shooting, which officials said might have been accidental, was reported about 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue Northwest.

Officers arrived to find two people, a man and a boy, outside with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The boy was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Authorities described him as a juvenile but didn’t specify his age.

The man refused treatment for his injuries, officials said.

Initial information gathered by investigators suggested the shooting might have been accidental. A lack of cooperation from the victims had limited the details available as of Wednesday, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure proper delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you