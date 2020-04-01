When you see courtroom photos in the paper or on TV, it’s usually the noisier stuff, the homicides, larcenies and assaults heard in the circuit and general district venues.
Those images never come out of juvenile and domestic relations courts, whose hearings are blocked to cameras.
But make no mistake, its judges are still widely seen — by the scores of children and relatives, parents and partners, lawyers and others who each day face some of the toughest and most critical legal and social problems.
This week, Franklin County’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court said farewell to one of its key figures, Judge Sarah Rice, who retired Wednesday, 15 years to the day after being sworn in on April 1, 2005.
Rice is the first female judge to serve in Franklin County and, after Judge Stacey Moreau, only the second to take a bench in the 22nd Judicial Circuit, which also covers Pittsylvania County and Danville.
A Salem native and graduate of Glenvar High School, Rice started her public work in a unique way. If you were among the crowds that flocked to Lakeside Amusement Park in the summers of the late 1970s, you might have encountered her without even knowing it. She worked at the park and, when not operating rides, was often dressed in an oversized animal costume. Specifically, Chip Chipmunk.
“I would walk around in that hot suit and wave at people I couldn’t see,” Rice, 62, recalled Tuesday, laughing. “It was some of the best times of my life.”
A career in law followed, decades of private practice, but from 1990 until her judgeship, she also served as attorney for the Franklin County Department of Social Services.
That experience went with her onto the bench, where she founded the county’s juvenile drug court, one of only about a half-dozen in the state.
A four-stage treatment program, it spans a minimum of 12 months and allows teens who complete the program to see their criminal charges reduced or dismissed, even some lesser felonies.
“I saw all these tragedies and thought, ‘We have got to start somewhere and at least make a small dent in it, plant some seeds.’ And I think we’ve done that,” Rice said of the initiative, which turned 10 last summer.
“Drug court would’ve never started without her,” said Sherry Pilson, the program’s coordinator. “It was her passion.”
But the experience can be intense, she said.
“It can be one of the lowest of the lows, when the kids start back using or things start going wrong,” Pilson said. “It is also the biggest high that I have ever had ... when they are doing well and you see them get it.
“We recently had a young person who graduated. It was a situation where Mom used drugs. The judge got pretty direct with Mom at one point,” Pilson recalled. “I never question her judgment, because she is so wise, but ... I wondered, ‘Is this gonna push that mom away?’ And it didn’t. That mom came right back the next week.”
Over the past decade, 40 kids have passed into drug court and Pilson estimates about 70% of them graduated.
It’s inexpensive, fueled entirely by $6,000 in grants in 2013 and 2014, another $25,000 in 2018. The drug court recently scored a $65,000 grant, but that was subsequently cut.
Pilson said the program’s team dedication is worth more than grants.
“I know there are times when money has come out of her [Rice’s] pockets to do things for those kids,” she said. “She was going to make drug court work no matter what.
“She has had a huge impact on Franklin County,” Pilson added
Judge Tim Allen will take Rice’s place when drug court resumes.
Another new addition to the program is Rocky Mount attorney Melissa Keen, who began doing defense work in 2003 and said roughly half her caseload passes through J&D court.
“I think I’ve basically grown up as an attorney in her courtroom,” Keen said of Rice. “She’s fought hard. I imagine there are a lot of battles she’s fought that we’re not aware of. A lot is not able to be publicized, just because of the nature of the cases. She’s kind of an unsung hero.”
“Having a woman take on her role was a wonderful opportunity for the community,” said Joyce Moran, executive officer at the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center.
Moran has long worked with Rice, mostly through the Best Practices Court, which teams court operations and the community to resolve child dependency cases.
“She’s instituted incredible projects ... coordinated tons and tons of training in our region,” Moran said. “It’s heavy, what she sees every day ... to hear those stories every day. ... But what she has provided to this community is just invaluable. She makes children a priority.”
Rice, who plans to relocate to Delaware over the coming months and focus for a while on bicycling and reading, and keeping up with “Survivor,” remained low-key about her legacy this week.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Franklin County,” she said. “I hope I’ve made a positive impact and a difference. I hope I have.”