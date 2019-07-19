Two men were arrested Thursday as part of an investigation of an attempted armed robbery, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.
Gregory Lee Harman, 20, of Roanoke, and Hunter Dylan Hall, 21, of Vinton, were each arrested on a felony charge of possession of a firearm after being a convicted felon, town police Lt. John Goad wrote in a Friday news release.
The arrest occurred after Blacksburg police went to the 3500 block of Holiday Lane to investigate an attempted armed robbery.
Goad wrote that the incident is still under investigation and that additional charges are pending.
Goad also wrote that Herman and Hall were taken before a magistrate and are being held without bond.