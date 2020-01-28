A police pursuit unfolded on Interstate 81 across two counties Tuesday.
The chase started in Montgomery County when deputies responding to an incident at a Riner bank spotted a vehicle that matched witness descriptions and attempted to pull it over, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle fled northbound on I-81 into Roanoke County before turning around heading southbound and getting off at Exit 114, by Christiansburg, where it was stopped, authorities said.
Officials said suspects were apprehended but didn’t immediately release any additional details Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said the original incident at the bank, reported just after 2:30 p.m., was still under investigation, as was another incident in a neighboring jurisdiction.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries. The Virginia State Police, Christiansburg Police Department and Roanoke County Police Department assisted in the matter.