A Bedford County judge acquitted a tractor-trailer driver of a reckless driving charge filed in connection with a fatal wreck.
General District Court Judge Randy Krantz found Gerry Lester Massey not guilty Oct. 28 of a single charge stemming from the April 23 incident.
A tractor-trailer driven by Massey was following a farm tractor driven by Ralph Edward Reynolds Jr. on northbound U.S. 221 about five miles northeast of Bedford, police said. Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Stacey Stickney said she presented evidence that Massey tried to pass Reynolds in a no-passing zone and Reynolds began to turn left into his driveway. The truck struck the rear of the tractor about at the yellow center line of the two-lane road, the prosecutor said. Reynolds, 75, died of his injuries. Massey was not injured, police said.
A driver who had been traveling in the opposition direction testified, as did Massey, who testified that he did not see Reynolds signal the left turn, Stickney said.