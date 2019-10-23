A Troutville man was cited by Roanoke airport police after a loaded handgun was discovered in his carry-on bag.
The firearm, a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets, was discovered on Tuesday by a Transportation Security Administration officer staffing an X-ray monitor, according to a news release from the agency.
Airport police confiscated the gun and cited the man, who was not named in the news release, on a weapons charge.
It marked the fourth time this year that TSA officers found a gun at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
The TSA reminded passengers they can travel with firearms in checked baggage, so long as they are properly packaged and declared.