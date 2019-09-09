Trevor E. Charles received three life sentences without the possbility of parole plus an additional 13 years in prison Monday in the June 2018 killings of three young people at a Bent Mountain home.
Charles entered into the plea agreement in Roanoke County Circuit Court. Charles had been facing eight charges, including two counts of capital murder.
Charles killed Cole Kennedy, 20, Brandon Dekle, 20, and Miranda Trump, 18, in a house located off U.S. 221 in Roanoke County. The three victims were coworkers at a Bent Mountain restaurant. Charles was an acquaintance.
The prosecutor’s office added the capital murder charges last year but said at the time it was still weighing whether to push for the death penalty in the case. The additional 13 years in prison were for firearms related charges.
