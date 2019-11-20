Three men were arrested in connection with reports of gunshots in the city, according to Radford police.
The arrests are connected to shots reported on Nov. 9 in the 400 block of Sanford Street and the 1000 block of Carson Street, according to a news release from city spokeswoman Jenni Wilder.
Wilder did not immediately respond to a question about whether there is any tie to an Oct. 29 gunshot report that led Radford University to issue a stay-indoors alert and to send campus officers to check every university building. No one was located in the Oct. 29 search.
There were no injuries reported in connection to either the Oct. 29 or Nov. 9 gunshots.
Arrested for the Nov. 9 incidents were Michael Antoine Lassiter Jr., 24, of Smithfield; Marquay Christopher Lee Alston, 19, of Radford; and Terelle O’Shay Maurice Todd, 19, of Dublin, the news release said.
All three suspects are being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond, the news release said.
According to the news release:
• Lassiter was charged with shooting within 1,000 feet of a school, attempted malicious assault, shooting from a vehicle, using a gun to commit a felony, carrying a concealed gun, brandishing a gun, and two counts of reckless handling of a gun.
• Alston was charged with shooting within 1,000 feet of a school, shooting from a vehicle, and reckless handling of a gun.
• Todd was charged with shooting within 1,000 feet of a school, shooting from a vehicle , and reckless handling of a gun.