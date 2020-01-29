Three Atlanta men were arrested on charges of abduction after leading police on a chase on Interstate 81 in Montgomery and Roanoke counties Tuesday afternoon.
Bobby Joel Ward, 29, was charged with abduction, forgery, uttering, reckless driving and failure to stop for law enforcement.
Mantavious Shaquan Jones, 31, was charged with abduction, forgery and uttering.
Leon Deonte Carr, 30, was charged with abduction, forgery and uttering.
Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies were sent to Atlantic Union Bank in Riner around 2:35 p.m. Monday on a call of a suspected abduction that occurred in Roanoke, and on suspicion of trying to pass a fraudulent check, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy approached the area, saw the vehicle and tried to make a traffic stop. The car drove away and eventually onto Interstate 81 heading north. The car drove into Roanoke County and then back into Montgomery County on the interstate.
The sheriff’s office, Roanoke County police, Virginia State Police and the Christiansburg Police Department assisted in the chase until it ended off Exit 114 in Christiansburg.
All three men are being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail. The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.