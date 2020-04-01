A Henry County man was arrested Tuesday in Radford and charged with threatening employees at the West End Delimart with a knife, city police announced Wednesday.
Hoover Ray Meeks, 67, of Fieldale, was charged with three counts of assault and one of reckless driving after the afternoon incident. According to police, officers were called after a man reportedly threatened workers. He was gone before police arrived.
Meeks soon was arrested based on descriptions of the suspect and his vehicle, a police news release said. He was being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond Wednesday, the news release said.
Hoover has a hearing scheduled Thursday in the city’s General District Court to see if he has an attorney representing him or wants one to be appointed.