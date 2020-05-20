The third and final man charged in last year’s theft of a Virginia Tech Hokie Bird statue at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center has been sentenced.
Bryce Kristian Durbin, 19, of Mechanicsville, moved up his June 26 hearing in Roanoke Circuit Court and pleaded no contest Wednesday to a reduced count of misdemeanor destruction. He received 12 months in suspended jail time, was required to write letters of apology to both the school and the hotel, must be of good behavior for one year, and has until April 1 to complete 50 hours of community service.
Durbin’s sentence was identical to that of his co-defendants, Anthony Joseph Santore, 20, of Richmond, and Murfee William Flickinger, 20, of Montpelier, who entered pleas in the case earlier this month.
All three men were also ordered to pay even shares of the statue’s $7,500 cost. It was a 5-foot-tall, 65 pound sculpture that was forcibly taken from its pedestal outside the hotel early Sept. 25.
During court proceedings it has come out that the three men, students at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, forcibly removed the statue as they were undertaking an unrelated pledge week challenge to gain entry into Sigma Nu fraternity. The school, the fraternity and the defendants all aided authorities in recovering the broken statue, which had been abandoned in a wooded area of Albermarle County.
A Roanoke prosecutor at one of the earlier hearings called the theft “a college prank” that got out of hand, and said it did not appear to be a malicious act aimed at the school.
The three men had been charged initially with felony counts of grand larceny and property destruction.
In a separate incident, another Hokie Bird stolen in February 2019, from outside the Tech Bookstore in Blacksburg, remains missing.