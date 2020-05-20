Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR... ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... PULASKI COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF RADFORD IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF SALEM IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... FLOYD COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... CARROLL COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... WESTERN HENRY COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF GALAX IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... WESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... PATRICK COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 315 AM EDT THURSDAY. * AT 320 PM EDT, SEVERAL AGENCIES REPORTED FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS ALONG WITH ROAD CLOSURES ACROSS THE AREA TODAY. EVEN THOUGH SOME OF THE FLOODING HAS RECEDED THIS AFTERNOON, ANOTHER BAND OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN WILL MOVE OVER THE AREA TONIGHT. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES IS POSSIBLE TONIGHT. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROANOKE... BLACKSBURG... SALEM... CHRISTIANSBURG... RADFORD... PULASKI... AND VINTON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING, INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. &&