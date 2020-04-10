A Thaxton man was issued a ticket after an incident Wednesday night that left a pedestrian injured, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
Frederick Carter, 60, was cited for having an object hanging from his rearview mirror that hindered his view of the road. Carter was driving in the 4100 block of Electric Road about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when he struck a 34-year-old man who was on foot, police said.
The pedestrian was partially in the road at the time and was wearing dark clothing, officials said. The object on the driver’s mirror contributed to him not spotting the man.
Carter stopped to render aid, officials said, and a second vehicle also struck the pedestrian.
The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
The police investigation remains ongoing.