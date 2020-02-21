A teen convicted for his role in a deadly robbery in Roanoke County will remain in the custody of the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice until he turns 21.
Judge Charlie Dorsey agreed Friday to sentence Malike Daequan Brown, 18, as a juvenile and to give him an indefinite sentence. Brown pleaded guilty to charges of robbery and felony homicide in October. Under state law, the sentencing means Brown will remain in custody in the juvenile justice system until he turns 21.
Brown, of Roanoke, was 17 years old when he was enlisted by his mother and others to assist in robbing an acquaintance of money and drugs at a house on Overland Drive in Cave Spring.
During the May 2018 robbery, another participant, Aaron Rashad Witcher, who was 27, had a gun and got into a struggle with the victim. The gun went off and fatally shot Amber C. Ross of Franklin County. Ross had helped orchestrate the robbery, according to prosecutors.
Brown’s mother, Shamby Marie Walker, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of robbery in June. As part of her plea agreement, charges of second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit statutory burglary, statutory burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery were dismissed.
Dorsey sentenced Walker to 12 years with 10 years suspended earlier this month.
Witcher pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony, robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison. He also saw a separate, suspended sentence revoked on an unrelated case in Roanoke for which he had been on probation. He will serve an additional five years and six months on that matter.
In court Friday, Brown apologized to Ross’ family and said he had also suffered a loss in the incident. He said he would do better with his second chance.
Upon his release, Brown will serve an indefinite amount of probation as part of his plea agreement.