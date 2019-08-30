The teenager who shot and wounded a man outside a Roanoke Walmart over the holidays has been ordered into juvenile detention.
Shamondre’ Tariq Byers pleaded no contest to malicious wounding Friday and was consigned to the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice.
Byers, who turned 17 last month, was ordered held until his 21st birthday. He will be on probation for three years after his release.
Because of Byers’ plea, prosecutors dropped two related felonies against him: shooting at an occupied vehicle and using a firearm as a first offense.
The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28, a Friday night, outside the Valley View Walmart Supercenter.
Prosecutors have said security footage shows a group of people inside one of the store’s entrances, including Byers and the victim, whom court papers identify as Kashawn Jamal Lee.
Assistant prosecutor Courtney Turner said in court that the video shows the group spilling out onto a walkway near the parking lot, and Byers appears to be at odds with the victim. Turner said the video indicates that Byers reaches into a backpack, takes out a gun and fires.
A Walmart manager told police he heard four to five shots, one of which struck the victim in the torso. A vehicle in the lot was also struck, but no other injuries were reported.
According to Turner, the victim claimed he was shot near his ribs with a .38-caliber snubnosed revolver, and he said the bullet has not been removed, but he refused to cooperate with the investigation, prompting the plea agreement.
At a bond hearing in June, Byers' defense attorney, Rena Berry, argued that the victim had claimed “He [Byers] was set up for this."
“There’s a whole lot more to this," Berry added, but she released no new background details at the plea hearing Friday and Byers made no comments.
Byers was arrested soon after the shooting and has been held without bond ever since. Because of his age, the charges against him began in Roanoke Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court and were certified to circuit court in June.