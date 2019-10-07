The first of two young people, arrested following the September shooting death of a Roanoke teenager, now has been charged with first-degree murder.
Cinque Tarik Fayette, 18, was indicted on that count at a grand jury session Monday, and he also faces charges of shooting into an occupied vehicle, using a gun to commit murder and possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a prior felony.
Fayette is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Savion Scales.
Scales was found around 10 p.m. Sept. 11 in the city's Mountain View neighborhood, sitting in a white car near the intersection of Patterson Avenue Southwest and 13th Street. He died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.
According to search warrants filed in the investigation, a silver 2003 Honda drove away from the scene and was stopped several blocks later, and Fayette was arrested soon after.
Although initially charged with second-degree murder, prosecutors upgraded the offense to first-degree, which "we feel [is] more appropriate under the evidence we plan to present," Roanoke assistant prosecutor John McNeil said Monday.
A second suspect, 17-year-old Ozmeik Clements, turned himself in to police Oct. 1, about three weeks after the shooting.
Clements was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit murder, and he remains in custody. On Oct. 21, McNeil said, prosecutors will ask to have Clements' cases transferred from Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court into circuit court.
Also at Monday's grand jury, a Roanoke couple was charged with embezzling funds from Southview United Methodist Church.
Nicole Gibson Martin is accused of three counts of embezzlement and her husband, Kim Larae Martin, faces one count.
Search warrants filed in the case say Nicole Martin was the church bookkeeper from Jan. 1, 2018, until March 2019 and they accuse her of taking "more than $40,000 by paying herself and her husband more than the agreed salary at the church" between February 2018 and February 2019.
Investigators also seized records related to company credit cards that were assigned to the couple specifically to make church-related purchases, according to another search warrant.
Neither Nicole Martin nor Kim Martin could be contacted Monday and it remains unclear whether they are yet represented by attorneys. No court date has yet been set in their cases.
Others indictments on Monday include:
- Joseph Samson Kenyi, 34, of Roanoke, on two counts of forcible sodomy, as well as counts of armed burglary, malicious wounding, and abduction with intent to defile. Those charges all stem from a Sept. 3 incident.
- Dustin Lee Lewis, 33, of Roanoke, on charges of robbery and using and possessing a firearm in a felony on Sept. 1.
- Anthony Brian Barnett on counts of eluding police on July 20 and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of Oxycodone. At the time of his arrest, Barnett was being sought as a suspect in a lunchtime May 29 fight outside a Roanoke restaurant, Bob and Cheryl's, during which Barnett was shot and injured.