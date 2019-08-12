A 17-year-old was arrested late Sunday after a standoff with police in Roanoke County.
Police said the teenager barricaded himself in a house in the 5900 block of Dairy Road in the Hollins area about 6:30 p.m.
Witnesses told officers they saw the teenager with a gun, police said in a news release Monday.
The teenager surrendered and was arrested about 10 p.m.
Police said the teenager was involved in a string of 38 thefts from vehicles last month in the Penn Forest and Buck Mountain Road area.
He was one of two 17-year-old passengers of a vehicle whose driver fled from police in southwest Roanoke County on July 27 just before officers uncovered a rash of thefts nearby, said county spokeswoman Amy Whittaker.
The teenager had been held by police, then released to a guardian at the direction of an intake officer, she said.
On Sunday, police had been looking to arrest the juvenile on charges from that incident when a resident called police saying the teenager was on Dairy Road, according to Whittaker.
Eventually, police negotiators spoke with the teenager. He came out of the house, in which he didn’t live, and SWAT officers arrested him.
Nobody was injured in the standoff, Whittaker said.
Officers recovered a handgun from the house, police said.
He was taken to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center. He faces 37 counts of tampering with a vehicle, 10 counts of misdemeanor larceny, and larceny of a firearm, among other charges, Whittaker said. Police are not publicly identifying him because of his age.