The death of two people in Southeast Roanoke has left a neighborhood shaken, and stunned family and friends.
The victims, whose deaths are being investigated as homicides, were discovered Sunday afternoon when police responded to a request for a well-being check at a home in the Jamestown Place development on Queen Anne Drive.
Few details about the case have been released, and no updates were available Tuesday. The medical examiner’s office said it wasn’t publicly releasing its findings about the cause of death at the request of investigators.
A police spokeswoman said it’s not uncommon for authorities to keep a close hold on sensitive details amid an active investigation.
This case marks the third and fourth homicides reported this year in Roanoke.
The victims have been identified as April Barnicoat, 42, of Roanoke, and Eric Surface, 44, of Salem. Barnicoat’s name was posted on the mailbox at the home on Queen Anne Drive.
Neighbors described her as a quiet, polite person. The household seemed calm, people said, with no history of disruptions.
“They were nice, sweet, respectful neighbors,” said Lisa Atchison. “We’re keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.”
Several neighbors said they heard nothing unusual during the weekend and didn’t realize anything might be wrong until the police arrived around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The news of what the officers found left many unsettled. Residents who asked not to be named said they were on edge for their families and children. One long-time neighbor said the case was particularly surprising as the victims were quiet people who never bothered a soul.
A relative of Surface said the family was in shock and didn’t know what could have happened. The family said it wasn’t ready Tuesday to speak about the situation.