Franklin County authorities have filed charges against a suspect still at large following a fatal shooting in Hardy on Saturday.
Michael Alexander Brown, 22, is charged with second-degree murder and use of firearm, according to a news release Monday morning.
As authorities continued to search for Brown, they urged the public to use extreme caution if they come into contact with a suspect they described as armed and dangerous.
A former U.S. Marine and combat engineer, he was last stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, according to the news release. He deserted his post sometime in October and has been seen in and around Franklin County over the past two weeks.
Brown has been known to live in the woods and frequent national parks and national forests, the release stated. He is believed to be armed with a high-powered rifle and may have access to other weapons.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim Sunday as Rodney Wilfred Brown, 54. Michael Brown, also of Hardy, is the son of Rodney Brown’s live-in girlfriend, the release stated.
Police are unsure of the motive in the killing, according to a news release.
The shooting occurred at a home on Woodthrush Circle and was reported at noon Saturday by a relative of Rodney Brown, police have said.
Michael Brown is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a black 2008 Lincoln Town Car with a possible North Carolina license plate with the number EHP-4877.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 352-5139.