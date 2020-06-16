Franklin County authorities said they’re looking for a man who broke into a store over the weekend and stole an estimated $6,600 worth of items.
The break-in, caught on security footage, happened Saturday night at the Exchange Milling Company on Franklin Street just outside Rocky Mount, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
A man is seen on the security footage taking clothing, boots and other items, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 483-3000.